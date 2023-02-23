“I don’t totally support a scare tactic of saying to people basically take the worst case…take this now or we might get something worse. I mean, I don’t believe that’s a good way to do thoughtful development.”
Bob Fesler, a Matthews resident, uttered these words in response to lengthy remarks made by both Mayor John Higdon and Commissioner John Urban during the Feb. 13 meeting of the Matthews Board of Commissioners.
Although there may be critical remarks made within my commentary, the main purpose is not to critique the remarks made by the mayor and the commissioner or to judge their intent, but to address the issue of governing by fear.
When Mr. Fesler used the word ‘scare’ it implies, by any definition, that the intent of the remarks was ‘to cause great fear or nervousness or to frighten.’ Fear has been used as a means of control since the creation of man. It has been used to control individuals, groups or even entire nations.
Fear could be used beneficially as a means of instilling justifiable caution but, unfortunately, all too often, fear is used to control people to act or think in a way which causes the outcome of their actions or thoughts to conform with the results desired by the person or persons who perpetuate the fear.
To govern by fear is not to govern at all.
However, there is an antidote for fear for those who have it, and there is a vaccination against becoming fearful. That ‘wonder drug’ is knowledge. Knowledge of the facts, the history, the reasons and the potential outcomes regarding actions or thoughts is a powerful and effective adversary to fear and to the damage caused by misinformation
So, let’s get some knowledge.
The parcels of land on which the Sante’ Matthews development is located are currently zoned as R-15 and R-VS. What does that mean? Let’s find out. Start by going on the web to the Town of Matthews website…matthewsnc.gov. Click on ‘GOVERNMENT’ in the banner line and select ‘Ordinances’. Scroll down to ‘Unified Development Code’. Right below that is a link ‘Full Unified Development Ordinance’. Clicking on this will open a PDF document with the full UDO. It contains extensive information about any zoning classification within the Town of Matthews. Find R-15 and R-VS in the table of contents and follow the links.
‘By-Right’ means that the owner of a property that is already zoned can build anything that is allowed to be built under the zoning regulations as long as they abide by the building requirements and lot size specifications relating to that zoning. Page 180 provides a table of what can be built on R-15 zoned land while page 202 provides the same for R-VS zoned land. The land use requirements and specifications for the buildings themselves can be found elsewhere in the UDO.
The fact that they have the right to build a crematorium, as Commissioner Urban mentioned, under either the R-15 or R-VS zoning classification, begs the question…would they? (The requirements for a crematorium structure are located on page 222).
Both Mayor Higdon and Commissioner Urban made, what I consider to be, highly offensive, condescending and derogatory remarks regarding vinyl homes, implying that those who would either build or live in a vinyl home would be an undesirable addition to the community. I live in a fully vinyl-clad home.
The point that I am attempting to make is this…don’t be intimidated, don’t let your passion be compromised, don’t start to doubt your beliefs, don’t succumb to ‘scare tactics’, shield yourself with the armor of knowledge and stand strong, together.
If you need to know how to acquire additional knowledge from our town archives, please, do not hesitate to email me at mtofano@matthewsnc.gov.
Mark Tofano serves as a Matthews commissioner.
