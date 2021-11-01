RALEIGH – Mark Tofano earned Commander of the Year honors at a fall conference of American Legion posts across North Carolina on Oct. 29 and 30 at Hilton North Hills Hotel.
Tofano leads Hooks-Orr American Legion Post #235 in Matthews, where membership has grown from 195 to 290 members over three years despite COVID-19 and sending members to a new post in Mint Hill.
Perhaps his biggest accomplishment as commander came in increasing the prominence of a veterans memorial at Stumptown Park. He organized a fundraising campaign prior to Veterans Day that raised $62,000 in funding and in-kind contributions. The Town of Matthews followed that effort up in March by naming that portion of the park “Matthews Veterans Memorial Park.” The park was dedicated on Memorial Day.
Hooks-Orr American Legion Post #235 has also supported baseball and fast-pitch softball in the region, as well as connected students to Tarheel Boys State at Catawba College and formed a Sons of American Legion Squadron for youth.
On the web: www.matthewspost235.org
