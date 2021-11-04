MATTHEWS – Mark Tofano and Gina Hoover will replace outgoing commissioners Dave Bland and Jeff Miller on the Matthews Board of Commissioners if election night results hold up.
Hoover clinched the sixth and final available seat by five votes over first-time candidate Danielle Burnham. Results are unofficial until canvassing by the county elections board. That includes accounting for any incoming mail-in ballots.
Tofano and Hoover have been critical of previous iterations of the board over transparency, but their values on issues like development, green space and diversity align with the current crop of commissioners.
Tofano campaigned for commissioner two years ago following an unfavorable rezoning decision near his home. Despite falling short of votes, he continued to stay involved, most notably through the American Legion in which he rallied the community to upgrade the veterans memorial into a park.
Hoover, a Matthews native, previously ran for town commissioner in 2019, 2015 and 2013. Like Tofano, Hoover advocated for the naming of a town park, Purser-Husley Park. The Matthews native's great-great uncle, Joseph Orr, is one half of the namesakes for the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235.
Commissioner Ken McCool led all candidates with 1,669 votes. Commissioners have traditionally appointed the leading vote-getter as mayor pro tem.
Two years ago, McCool found himself edged out of the sixth seat by 13 votes. Three months later, he was appointed to the board following the resignation of Barbara Dement.
McCool posted his reaction to the results on his Twitter page.
“We did this together, Matthews,” McCool wrote. “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to continue to serve our incredible town as mayor pro-tem. I am humbled by the results of the election. Our work continues – together we will continue to increase attainable housing, protect green spaces, keep our budget balanced, and build our economy back from COVID-19.”
Commissioner John Urban earned a sixth term. Commissioner Larry Whitley won a third term. Renee Garner grabbed a second term.
Heather Spicer Laws, who was on the ballot but did not actively campaign, earned 665 votes, or 5.89%. The race received 165 write-in votes.
Mayor John Higdon ran unopposed and secured 94.3% of the vote. The race had 126 write-in votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.