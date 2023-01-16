To me, Martin Luther King Jr. means choice

Pastor Larry Whitley asked me to talk about what Martin Luther King meant to me. When he first asked me, I did not know. I know what I learned about him, but I didn’t know what he meant to me specifically – what were the words.
I didn’t know even until we were in church today. I said, “I’ll just let God bring it to me,” because that’s what I tend to do for things.
What he means is choice.
He grew up in a home with a family. He was high school-educated, college-educated. He had a job at Ebenezer Baptist Church with his father, comfortably for his entire life until he was assassinated.
But he made the choice to go out of his comfort to help others that did not have the comforts that he had. It reminds me of someone else that I think we all know who lived many years ago who also had the comforts of being on the right hand of God, the Father. He could have gotten off the cross. He didn’t do it. He lived his life to help those who were less fortunate.
Martin Luther King Jr. put himself in harm’s way many times, not just for racial injustice but for economic injustice, for multiple things. So when we think about what his legacy is, his legacy is choice. There’s a quote and it often is misquoted.
But the quote is actually, not “blood is thicker than water.” The quote is “The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.” What it means is that the choices that you make define who you are and the legacy that you will leave in this world.
So the legacy that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left was one of choice – choice to help those who were less fortunate, who don’t have what you have. Jesus said in Matthew 26:11, “The poor will always be among us.” There’s always someone to help. The Bible also says, “How will you treat the lesser of these?”
Martin Luther King Jr. left a legacy to let us know at any given time we should be loving and helping and caring for the least of these. So make the choice. I’m going to make the choice to continue to help those that don’t have what you have.
Rachel Bivens, of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Matthews, gave these remarks during the seventh annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 15 at Matthews Town Hall.
