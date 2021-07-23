MINT HILL – The Tina Ross Afternoon in the Park will return as a tribute to the late Commissioner Tina Ross in honor of her love for the arts and the Town of Mint Hill.
Ross dedicated her life to be a public servant for its betterment. She passed away in 2018 while serving on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners.
The Town of Mint Hill, along with the Arts and Science Council will sponsor the event. More than 45 artists and musicians will display, perform, demonstrate and sell their handmade items on Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The event will be held around the fountain in front of Town Hall located at 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane.
Visit www.minthillevents.org for details, including vendor application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.