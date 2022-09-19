Some of you may remember that in the pre-COVID world we used to host two amazing events that served older adults in our community. We coined these events “Thrive Over 55” to provide our senior community with a morning full of connection, fellowship, food and fun.
We watched over 600 seniors fill our venues and learn about resources the communities of Mecklenburg and Union counties had to offer the senior population. We served up a generous continental breakfast buffet and a hot lunch, all free of charge, to our incredible attendees. I enjoyed getting to know so many of our readers at these expos. I would see some of the same faces each year and it would bring great joy to my staff and I.
We were right in the middle of planning our 2020 Thrive Expo when COVID hit our country. And as you can imagine, we haven’t been able to plan another expo since then. But …
I’m excited to announce that we will finally host our Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo this fall! On Oct. 19, we will resurrect our Thrive event at Levine Senior Center in Matthews. You’ll be able to browse dozens of vendors that serve older adults and enter to win various prizes and raffles throughout the morning. Will we be providing breakfast and lunch again? You bet!
If you would like to attend our Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo, you will need to visit www.thecharlotteweekly.com and click on “Register for Thrive Here.” You’ll then be directed to our Eventbrite page where you’ll obtain your FREE tickets.
If you are interested in being a vendor at our expo, please email adrian@cmgweekly.com for more information.
