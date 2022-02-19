MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Store on Matthews Township Parkway.
Patrol officers responded to the call at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 18. Ulta staff told police the suspect came into the store and tried to leave without paying for his merchandise. When approached by staff at the exit, the suspect displayed an aerosol container and sprayed two employees in the face with a chemical irritant before running away, police said.
He was last seen getting into a white Nissan Maxima driven by a female.
Medic was called to treat the employees.
Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call 704-847-5555.
