MATTHEWS – Four semi-finalists competing in the 2023 Playwrights' Festival will adapt their scripts into 20-minute previews for a staged reading May 27 in front of a panel of local theater professionals.
The playwright with the highest score will have their work produced as a full-length play Sept. 22 to 24 as part of Matthews Playhouse’s 2023-24 season. Playwrights in the running are as follows:
• TaMara Goode - “Reflections”
• Donald Hall - “Black Chip, White Chip”
• Alethea McCollin - “Pastor Willie”
• Rory Sheriff - “Speak Easy”
Matthews Playhouse and the African American Playwrights Group launched the Playwrights' Festival in 2021 to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the theater community by highlighting original works by Black, indigenous and people of color.
“It is a privilege to incorporate the Playwrights’ Festival into the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts season and establish new relationships with community members,” said Vickie Evans, founder of the African American Playwrights Group. “There is an enormous amount of talent in this community and it is a pleasure to give these playwrights a chance to see their work come to life on stage.”
Coolidge Harris II won the inaugural festival for his play, “Greenwood,” which debuted at Matthews Playhouse in fall 2021. Kenyatt Godbolt won last year’s festival, allowing “A House is Not a Home” to be produced in August 2022 as part of the Matthews Playhouse mainstage season.
“We are committed to creating a supportive environment where artists feel encouraged to tell their stories regardless of race, gender, identity and background,” said Sarah Baumgardner, executive director for the Matthews Playhouse. “There was a lot of competition this year, and we are so happy to see this festival grow and fulfill its vision!”
Want to go?
Stage readings are scheduled for 11 a.m. May 27 at Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte. Reserve free tickets by going to ticketleap.events/tickets/catch/bipoc-playwrights-festival-semifinals ticketleap. Donations to the festival and other diversity initiatives will be accepted.
