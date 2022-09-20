MATTHEWS – Barbara Taylor plans to retire from her role as director of the Matthews Heritage Museum, effective Dec. 31, according to the Matthews Historical Foundation.
Taylor has served as director of the museum since it opened in June 2013.
“Barbara has contributed greatly to the growth of the museum for many years,” said Becky Hayes-Willard, president of the Matthews Historical Foundation. “She has been instrumental in developing many exhibits, including the groundbreaking Crestdale History Research Project.”
Taylor’s research into Crestdale history is part of signage located throughout the Crestdale Heritage Trail, which opened in 2021.
