MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is looking for a suspect that used a hammer to smash the glass out of a counter to steal $51,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl's.
The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the store at 9617 E. Independence Blvd.
Prior to the crime, the suspect entered the store wearing different clothes and a blonde wig.
Police describe the suspect as a white male with a slim build and dark hair. He was last seen in a 2011 silver 4-door BMW with a registration plate number of LVG-9701 (PA) traveling on Sam Newell Road.
Call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 with any information about the case.
