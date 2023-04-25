MATTHEWS – Transportation is the biggest issue facing Matthews, according to representatives from ColeJenest & Stone.
The firm has held more than 25 discussions with stakeholders and administered a survey to 799 people as part of its research toward crafting the Envision Matthews Comprehensive Plan. The document, which is still being developed, will guide town leaders in future planning.
Lorna Allen, deputy project manager for ColeJenest & Stone, said feedback from the community included concerns about traffic, the intersection of John and Trade streets, pedestrian and bike connectivity, downtown parking and connecting Matthews to U.S. 74.
About 81% of 601 respondents said they prefer to drive (485 people), followed by 49% walk (294), 20% bike, scoot or skate (118) and 10% transit (67%).
The survey asked residents how often they travel without a car. Results from the 569 respondents were 57% never, 11% weekly, 10% several times a month, 10% several times a year, 8% daily, 3% once a year and 2% other.
Of the 799 people who took the survey, 670 identified as Matthews residents.
About 28% of 774 respondents said they lived in Matthews between 1 to 5 years, followed by 17% between 11 and 20 years, 16% between six to 10 years, 14% between 21 and 30 years, 9% more than 30 years, 6% less than 1 year and 5% not living here. Demographics questions about race and gender were optional and had varied engagement.
The survey also gauged how often people used parks. Of the 496 respondents who answered the question, 33% said several times a year, 23% said several times a month, 18% said weekly, 10% said daily, 9% said never, 7% said once a year and 1% said other. Top parks were Four Mile Greenway, Squirrel Lake, Stumptown, Purser-Hulsey, Fountain Rock, Sportsplex and Idlewild.
Allen said respondents offered insight into improvements they’d like to see with the park system, such as updated bathrooms, accessibility, parking, programming and playground equipment at Stumptown Park; a downtown playground; skate park, greenway extensions, neighborhood parks and pickleball courts.
The team sought feedback on characteristics such as identity, safety and sustainability.
Respondents talked about Matthews having a small town feel with a great downtown. Some felt as if the town was becoming more crowded, busy or congested.
Respondents felt Matthews is safe and has low crime but they saw opportunities for more lighting around neighborhoods and greenways, accessible sidewalks, traffic enforcement and community policing. Some mentioned concern that increased density could lead to more crime.
As far as sustainability, Allen said residents were interested in smart development, 20-minute neighborhoods and that open spaces are incorporated into growth.
About 63% of 366 respondents would like to see more arts and cultural events. About 52% want to see more galleries highlighting local artists. And 41% want more spaces dedicated to culture and history.
Some of the feedback ColeJenest & Stone received about improving downtown included the need for more parking, local businesses, retail, family-friendly activities and green space; safer pedestrian facilities; and better pedestrian and bike connections.
ColeJenest & Stone will continue to collect feedback at community open houses (May 25) and pop-ups at events (Beats & Bites on April 28), as well as hold community advisory committee meetings (May 22) and roundtable discussions with stakeholders.
