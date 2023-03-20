Superior Storage wants more room to grow

MINT HILL – Gray Family Real Estate has approached the Town of Mint Hill about allowing Superior Storage more space to grow.
Town commissioners approved a zoning plan in 2015 that would allow a storage building up to 34,091 square feet for the first phase and up to 22,826 square feet for the second phase on the four acres at 11207 Blair Road. Owner William Gray wants to increase the second phase to 30,500 square feet.
“I'm happy to say that after four years, the business is finally going pretty well there at Superior Storage and we are ready to expand,” he told commissioners March 9.
Commissioners wanted to know what Gray’s plans were for two houses on the company’s property. Gray is still considering options, which may include additional storage or flex space. He’ll have to return to the town for a permit if he goes either route.
Commissioner Dale Dalton and Mayor Brad Simmons took issue with U-Haul trucks and other equipment out in the front of the property.
“That's something that I personally would have to insist on before I'd even revisit this project,” Simmons told Gray.
Gray said he moved much of that stuff to the back of the property with the exception of a couple of smaller trucks, which are parked by the front gate. He hasn’t received any complaints from the town in more than a year.
“Make sure that not just when you're coming to a hearing at town hall but the rest of the year around that we keep that clean so our citizens don't have to look at that in front of the building,” Simmons told him.
The project is scheduled to go before the planning board on March 20. Commissioners may decide on the issue as early as April 13.
