MATTHEWS – Stumptown AC will make its National Independent Soccer Association fall season opener Aug. 7 at Chattanooga.
The 7:30 p.m. match will be streamed on ElevenSports.com.
Standout performer Luis Garcia Sosa leads the return of 15 players first pulled together in April. The team followed a 1-1-1 showing at the spring Legends Cup with a single-loss 4-3-1 spring season that landed them third in the table.
“Last season was gratifying, but it also was last season,” coacch Rod Underwood said. “We know our strengths and we know what we need to do to improve. I think the whole community is with us in expecting more … in expecting the top of the table.”
