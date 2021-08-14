MATTHEWS – Stumptown AC is looking to bounce back from a season-opener loss when they face Chicago House AC at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Sportsplex at Matthews.
Striker Luis Garcia Sosa scored Stumptown's only goal at the 19-minute mark.
Chicago House AC started their inaugural season with a loss, falling to Detroit City FC 3-1 on Aug. 8. This was on the heels of a solid 1-1-1 showing in the Independent Cup.
Tickets are available at https://www.stumptownac.com/tickets. The match will be streamed at https://elevensports.com/en/view/event/ckrxdmc490o1h0gd1o0upnia1).
