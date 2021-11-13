MATTHEWS – After a 1-1 tie against 1904 FC last week, Stumptown AC is looking to prove they still have a few wins left in them.
This Nov. 13 match against Chicago House AC may prove to be a tough one for Stumptown, seeing as the last time these two teams met Chicago House walked away with a 1-0 win. However, Stumptown’s offense and defense have improved since that Aug. 14 match.
The game will be held Nov. 13 at Seatgeek Stadium. The 8:30 p.m. match will be streamed on ElevenSports and on the NISA website (https://www.nisaofficial.com/watch-live).
Chicago House, coming off of a 2-1 win against LA Force, is looking to extend their win streak to two. They’ve maintained a record of 6-2-8, putting them in sixth place right behind Stumptown AC.
