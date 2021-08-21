MATTHEWS – Stumptown AC plays the Michigan Stars in National Independent Soccer Association action.
Both teams are looking for their first win of the fall season.
Stumptown lost 3-1 to Chattanooga FC in its season opener Aug. 7 and 0-1 to Chicago House AC in its home opener.
The game takes place at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Sportsplex at Matthews. Tickets are available at https://www.stumptownac.com/tickets.
The match will be streamed at https://elevensports.com/en/view/event/ckrxdmc490o1h0gd1o0upnia1.
