MATTHEWS – Stumptown AC wants to prove they still have gas in the tank Aug. 28 when they face the Cal United Strikers.
The game starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Sportsplex at Matthews. Get tickets at https://www.stumptownac.com/tickets. The game will be streamed on ElevenSports and on the NISA website (www.nisaofficial.com/watch-live).
Stumptown AC (0-2-1) has allowed only four goals in their first three matches. It was this defense that held the Michigan Stars FC to no goals in their last match, contending with a MSFC offense that has been above average thus far.
“We have the defensive presence right now,” Stumptown AC Coach Rod Underwood said. “We need to start closing it out in the box.”
The Cal United Strikers FC (1-0-2) has had one of the strongest offenses in NISA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.