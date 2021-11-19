MATTHEWS – Stumptown AC is hoping to finish out the fall season strong with a win over Chattanooga FC.
After a 2-1 loss to Chicago House AC, Stumptown is looking to prove they still have a win left in them. The two clubs first met in the first game of the fall season. That match saw Chattanooga earn a 3-1 win. Stumptown has improved on both sides of the ball over the course of the season.
The match starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Sportsplex at Matthews. Visit https://www.stumptownac.com/tickets for tickets. It will be streamed on ElevenSports.com, as well as the NISA website (https://www.nisaofficial.com/watch-live).
