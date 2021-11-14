Stumptown lost to Chicago House AC 2-1 in the second to last game of the fall season.
Despite a strong effort, Stumptown couldn’t manage to best a strong Chicago House offense. Rudolpho Sulia and Wojciech Wojcik scored goals for Chicago House. Colin Stripling put Stumptown AC on the board.
“It’s kind of the same thing – we play well, we don’t finish our chances, but it’s good,” head coach Rod Underwood said. “We gotta keep going and keep getting better.”
Rewartch the game on Eleven Sports at https://elevensports.com
On the web: www.StumptownAC.com
