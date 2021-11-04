MATTHEWS – After a 0-0 tie against 1904 FC last week, Stumptown AC wants to show they’re the stronger team when they play again Nov. 6 at Sportsplex at Matthews.
Before last week, 1904 had maintained a 6 week losing streak. Additionally, 1904’s offense had fewer shots on goal. Despite an incredible effort on defense and multiple solid chances on offense, Stumptown failed to break through an uncommonly staunch 1904 defense.
Both teams will wear anti-racist T-shirts, standing in solidarity against an incident that occurred during last week’s match. The incident resulted in a 1904 player getting a red card and subsequently being banned from the league.
The 7 p.m. match will be streamed on ElevenSports and on the NISA website (https://www.nisaofficial.com/watch-live).
