CHARLOTTE – School board member Sean Strain shook the hands of every graduate at the Levine Middle College High School commencement – except one.
When daughter Caroline Strain’s name was called, he switched places with Principal Brian Bambauer so he could present her with a diploma and a big hug.
This was one of several highlights of the ceremony May 26 at Ovens Auditorium.
Not only was former CMS Teacher of the Year Kimberly Tuttle recognized along with several other faculty members for their work in preparing graduates for this day, but she also had the opportunity to watch her daughter, Morgan, receive a diploma.
Morgan, who will study nursing at Winston-Salem State University, kicked off commencement by thanking those in attendance for their impact on graduates as they’ve faced challenges over the past two years. Other student speakers addressed those same challenges in their speeches.
“For many of you, it may be your first time seeing me – I'm pretty sure y’all know the reason why,” 12th-Grade Valedictorian Archer Liu told classmates. “Junior year, everyone was online. So many faces squeezed onto one screen. Everything was on Zoom or some kind of variation of it.
“Learning at home might not have been the best experience for some of y’all. … It would be so easy to lose motivation while doing all this high school and college work. I’m glad we all survived through that, and it’s not an easy feat to accomplish.”
Liu recalled how classmates had to relearn names and faces in 12th grade as they returned to school wearing masks as well as going through safety screenings and answering questionnaires before each class. He congratulated classmates for overcoming such adversities.
Bambauer shared an Arthur Ashe quote that he thought captured the essence of commencement: “Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.”
Bambauer shared that the graduating class of 100 students had been offered $2.3 million worth of scholarships. He encouraged them to use the skills picked up at Levine to further their journeys while being better human beings.
”Small acts of kindness multiplied by 100 graduates can have a major impact on our community. Being kind, being compassionate, being humble and expressing gratitude are all powerful characteristics. If every one of us truly did what we could to help others, we would create a much kinder, more inclusive and peaceful world.”
