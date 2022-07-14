CHARLOTTE – School board member Ruby Jones is concerned about children who go through the discipline hearing system at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Jones said that 95% to 98% of the time she’s served in these hearings, the students are Black.
“These hearings generally are around children who have displayed very, very, very poor behavior," Jones said. "On the other end of the continuum, we talk about wanting children to aspire, but when we have students who come to school ready to rumble, to run amok, they don’t even know what it means to aspire and where it will take them.”
She called on community partners and others to work with youth and talk about the importance of attendance and good behavior.
“That’s what it takes to aspire,” Jones said. “You can have smartest goals, but if you don’t have students ready to attain those goals, we are lost.”
School board member Thelma Byers-Bailey believes the school, the church and the home should instill in students the importance of paying attention, attending class and behaving.
“Because if we don’t set those standards of behavior in those young ones, that’s when we get the disruptive behavior in our middle and high schools,” Byers-Bailey said. “I would urge our churches, particularly, to make sure that you are setting the standard in the minds of our young people.”
School board chair Elyse Dashew believes that sub-communities and institutions need to work together on raising, teaching and supporting children.
Kim Olige, a 2013 graduate of Mallard Creek High School, founded Youth Style Fitness to empower youth through healthy eating and exercise. Having recently been an at-risk youth, Olige said he knows how to connect to the younger generation.
He’d like to see more opportunities for organizations like his to work with CMS, network and target at-risk behavior.
Bill Fountain points the finger at policies set by the Democrat-led school board as to why CMS’s “unsafe and failing schools” have “dismal student performance“ and teachers leaving public schools. He also called out teacher unions during public comments July 12.
“These teacher unions embrace the same platform of the Democratic Party,” Fountain said. “In other words, indoctrinating children on racism, victimization and white supremacy.”
