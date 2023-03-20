Storage approved at Fairview Road

MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Board of Commissioners recently approved a request from 8235FR LLC to add a storage building and vehicle storage at 8227 Fairview Road.
The two-story building would be 52,500 square feet at the end of Mini Mac Drive. The parking lot will have 46 spaces for vehicle storage.
The applicant previous told commissioners the expansion will allow 200 climate-controlled units, ranging from 5-by-10 to 10-by-30 feet.
Commissioner Patrick Holton wanted to ensure that the community could not see vehicle storage along N.C. 218.
