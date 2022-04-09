MATTHEWS – Sue Sproat will retire in May from her role as executive director of C.O.S.Kids.
Sproat got involved with Christ our Shepherd Ministries as a volunteer on the board of directors before transitioning into a staff role. She has led the nonprofit child development campus for nine years.
“I am filled with appreciation for the time I have had in leading this remarkable organization and our wonderful team,” Sue shared in the nonprofit’s newsletter April 8. “I am especially appreciative for the many individuals and organizations in the community who have come alongside us to give support …Thank You just never seemed like enough.”
C.O.S.Kids advocates for the healthy development of children and families. It never closed its doors during the pandemic and accepted grade-school students needing supervision for online learning due to school closures.
The Matthews Chamber of Commerce recognized Sproat as Matthews Woman of the Year in 2018 and C.O.S.Kids as Nonprofit of the Year in 2018 and 2020. The Matthews Human Services Council presented Sproat with the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award in 2019.
The board of directors said it will search for a new executive director, noting the nonprofit has an “outstanding and capable leadership group in place” as well as a team of “dedicated and passionate teachers.”
The five-star Christian-based nonprofit advocates for the healthy development of children and families. Aana-Lisa Whatley founded the ministry in 1996.
