Spectrum adding 600+ jobs to new Charlotte call center

CHARLOTTE – Spectrum plans to hire more than 600 new call center retention representative and management positions at its new call center on Sardis Road by the end of 2023.
Spectrum executives were joined by community leaders recently for the announcement.
“Spectrum’s continued ability to expand across our state shows that we are providing the right environment and skilled workforce to provide top-notch broadband access to everyone, including those living in the furthest corners of our state,” N.C. Sen. Rachel Hunt said.
Retention representatives handle calls from residential and small business customers across Spectrum’s 41-state service area.
The new jobs expand upon Spectrum’s existing workforce of more than 5,400 employees across the Charlotte area. The company has already hired 420 new employees at the call center and plans to hire an additional 200 employees by the end of 2023. The new center at 2401 Sardis Road North has capacity for more than 100 additional representatives.
“Our retention team plays a vital role in matching Spectrum services with our customers’ needs as they evolve,” said Dave Lampman, group vice president of residential retention at Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand.
