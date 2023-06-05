MATTHEWS – “Speakeasy,” written by Rory D. Sheriff of BNS Productions in Charlotte, will be showcased at the 2023 Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival.
The festival, a collaboration between Matthews Playhouse and the African American Playwrights Group, is designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in Matthews and the Charlotte theater community by highlighting original works by Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
Four playwrights adapted their original plays into a 20-minute previews and presented them to a live audience and panel of judges May 27 at Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte. Semi-finalists included Donald Hall (“Black Chip, White Chip”), Alethea McCollin (“Pastor Willie”) and TaMara Goode (“Reflections”).
“Speakeasy” received the highest score from the judges, earning the opportunity to be produced as a full-length play Sept. 22 to 24 at Matthews Playhouse.
“As artists, showing your work to an audience is extremely vulnerable,” Sheriff said. “If we're not strong mentally, we will shut down because we want to make the audience laugh and we want to make them cry. So we keep coming back and we keep sharpening each other’s saw.”
Set in 1978 Reading, Pennsylvania, “Speakeasy” follows the story of Virgina, a young woman who decides to take control of her life by unlearning everything she was taught about how a woman should be.
Her new outlook: “I am Black, I am proud, I am strong. I am woman. Respect that!”
Virginia’s challenges include opting out of her marriage and being faced with losing her childhood home for unpaid taxes. With more than a few reservations, she gives in to the idea of starting a speakeasy to raise money for the house. Things get worse before they get better, but not before she meets someone who sees and loves her for who she really is.
Tickets for “Speakeasy” are now on sale at matthewsplayhouse.com/speakeasyplay. They range in price between $10 and $19. Student, senior and military discounts are available.
