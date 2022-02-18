CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte residents in the 28226, 28270 and 28277 zip codes are eligible to receive free trees thanks to a collaboration among TreesCharlotte, the MetLife Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation.
Distribution takes place Feb. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Jay M. Robinson Middle School, 5925 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Registration is required at www.TreesCharlotte.org.
Residents can get up to two trees, including redbud, beech, holly, sycamore, and poplar, as well as two bags of mulch, instructions and demonstrations.
TreesCharlotte works to restore the city's tree canopy.
