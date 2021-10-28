MATTHEWS – Stumptown AC will face 1904 FC on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. at Canyon Crest Stadium.
The soccer match will be streamed on ElevenSports and on the NISA website (https://www.nisaofficial.com/watch-live).
Despite a 3-0 loss to Detroit City FC last week, head coach Rod Underwood believes his team has the skill and strength to finish out the season without any more losses.
“Last week was tough,” Underwood said. “Detroit got the best of us, but we’re still the only team to have beaten them. This is a tough group of guys. I’m confident we can win the rest of our fall matches.”
1904 FC is in the midst of a six-match losing streak.
