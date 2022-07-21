CHARLOTTE – Dr. Mark D. Smith has taken on the role as president and chairman of the board of Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates.
Smith succeeds Dr. E. Hunter Dyer, who served in that role from 2002 to 2022. Dyer will continue his full-time practice as a spine and skull base neurosurgeon.
“We, as a group, are very excited about Dr. Smith and his new leadership role within our practice,” Dyer said. “Dr. Smith demonstrates a rare combination of highly respected surgical skills as a caregiver and as a seasoned, team-first leader. This allows him the unique ability to resolve complex issues in the ever-changing healthcare environment in which we provide patient care.”
Mary Cloninger is the CEO of Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates. Cloninger has served as a non-physician leader of the medical group for 27 years and as CEO for over nine years. Cloninger will work alongside Smith.
Smith will continue his full-time practice as a neurosurgeon, specializing in minimally invasive spine and brain tumor surgery.
“It is a great benefit for our team that he has graciously accepted this leadership role,” Cloninger said. “He is a solid and well respected leader, an excellent physician and is admired by his partners, colleagues and our staff.”
Smith said he is honored to accept the new role.
Our past leadership has brought us to where we are today: The largest private neurosurgical practice in the country,” Smith said. “Dr. Dyer set an outstanding example in his leadership of the practice for the past 20 years. I am thankful for his mentorship and hope to emulate his leadership style and do my part in promoting the future success of our practice. My focus will be to preserve the culture and clinical excellence that was established by the many outstanding partners that preceded me.”
The medical group provides 24/7 neurosurgical coverage, at seven hospital locations spanning the Carolinas, including Ballantyne (14135 Ballantyne Corporate Place, Charlotte) and Matthews (1401 Matthews Township Pkwy.).
