MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has recognized Greg Smith as Veteran of the Year.
The fifth-generation Matthews resident worked in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years. After his service, he volunteered at several nonprofits, including the Matthews HELP Center, Room at the Inn, Rainbow Express Ministries and Roof Above.
He also is involved at Matthews United Methodist Church and the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235.
“Greg Smith’s selfless volunteer and military service reflect great credit upon himself and the Town of Matthews,” Mayor John Higdon said, reading from the award bestowed upon the veteran at the Jan. 23 town board meeting.
“My name, representing my family on the plaque here in town hall for the Veteran of the Year, is as humbling as anything I have ever known,” Smith said after accepting the award.
He proudly talked about his father’s military service, which earned him two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star of Valor.
Smith also had a great military career, serving in more than 350 search and rescue calls with the Coast Guard.
Smith thanked Aana Lisa Whatley for connecting him to Rainbow Express Ministries, which serves youth and young adults with special needs, as well as Steve Brooks and volunteers with the American Legion baseball team, which he said coaching has given him a new purpose.
“Anytime you see someone receiving an individual award or recognition, it’s because of the work of an incredible team behind them who accomplished something phenomenal,” Smith said.
