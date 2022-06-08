MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts continues its revival of live theater post-COVID with a production of the feel-good musical comedy smash “Sister Act.”
“These last few years have been an especially trying time for live theater,” Executive Director Sarah Baumgardner said. “Bringing ‘Sister Act’ to Matthews and to the greater Charlotte community, and watching it performed live on stage as it was intended, is going to be a breath of fresh air.”
Tickets for the show, which is based on the 1992 film, are available for all performances during its July 15 to 24 run at app.arts-people.com.
“Sister Act” will be directed by Paula Baldwin and choreographed by Ron Chisholm. Ellen Robison serves as music director.
Iris DeWitt leads the cast as disco diva Deloris Van Cartier. After witnessing a murder, Deloris is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior, played by Carol Weiner.
“Sister Act” features original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (“Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Little Shop of Horrors”).
The cast of Sister Act, at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, is as follows: Iris DeWitt, Carol Weiner, Corina Childs, Meredith Waller, Keenan McGrath, Corlis Hayes, Becky Kirby, Betsy Vance, Melissa Lozada, Mike Carroll, Kristopher Loretz, Griffin Digsby, Ra’Saun Elliott, Jamaas Britton and Neifert Enrique (Pablo). Ensembles include Jaylyn Powell, Lizzie Ruiz, Hannah Snyder, Ali Tyler and Isabela Villanueva as well as Alex Board, Le’Reese Hubbard and Daniel Keith.
Tickets cost $22 for adults and $19 for students, seniors and children.
There will be a Pay-What-You-Can Night on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from that performance will benefit Healing Vine Harbor, a nonprofit serving homeless or displaced young women.
Tickets can be purchased by going to app.arts-people.com.
