MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has promoted Roy Sisk to the rank of major/assistant chief of police.
Sisk has over 28 years of law enforcement experience and was most recently assigned as captain of the administrative bureau.
He joined the Matthews Police Department in 2003 after stints with the Wingate University Police Department and Marshville Police Department.
He has worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol corporal and patrol sergeant. He served as a team leader within the department’s Special Response Team for six years. Sisk has served as the commander of every division of the Matthews Police Department as well as interim chief.
“After an extensive promotional process of three very qualified internal candidates, I’m proud to say that our agency is in really good hands because each of the candidates demonstrated a high level of competence and character.” Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington said. “Any promotional decision by a chief is extremely important, but this one is of extreme importance due the responsibilities that come with being an assistant chief of police. With that being said, I am excited to see the great things that I know Major Sisk will do for our department, our staff and the Matthews community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.