CHARLOTTE – Four residents from the Matthews-Mint Hill area have added their names to the 2023 election ballot.
July 7 marked the first day of candidate filing at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Countywide, 21 residents have officially entered the 2023 campaign.
Mayor Brad Simmons, Commissioner Twanna Henderson and challenger Matthew Schwoebel are running for Mint Hill races. Mint Hill commissioner races have attracted between six to nine candidates in each election since 2013.
Challenger Leon Threatt is the lone candidate in Matthews so far. He’s running for commissioner, a race that has drawn between eight and 11 candidates each election since 2013.
Cornelius is the most competitive town so far this year with two candidates running for mayor and five running for commissioner.
Mecklenburg County Board of Elections will continue registering candidates weekdays through July 21.
Here’s a breakdown so far of the Matthews and Mint Hill races.
Town of Matthews
• Mayor: John Higdon
• Commissioners: Renee Garner, Gina Hoover, Ken McCool, Mark Tofano, John Urban & Larry Whitley
All seats are up for grabs but no one has filed for reelection just yet.
Leon Threatt is running for town commissioner. The Matthews Republican serves as pastor of Christian Faith Center in Charlotte. He has also served 10 years with the U.S. Marine Corps and eight years as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.
Town of Mint Hill
• Mayor: Brad Simmons
• Commissioners: Dale Dalton, Twanna Henderson, Patrick Holton & Tony Long
Mayor Brad Simmons is running for a third term. Simmons, who owns Logo Pros, had experience on the Mint Hill Planning Board before running for mayor. The Republican won a three-candidate race with nearly 46% of the vote in 2019 but didn’t have an opponent in 2021.
Twanna Henderson is running for a second term as commissioner. Henderson, who has a legal background, serves as a civil magistrate judge and manages New Beginnings Church with her husband. She is a Democrat.
Matthew Schwoebel, owner of Matt’s Lawn Care, has entered the commissioners race. This is Schwoebel’s first time running for a Mecklenburg County seat. He is an unaffiliated voter.
Mint Hill is in the process of shifting to four-year staggered terms. The top two vote-getters in the commissioners race will earn four-year terms. The other two seats as well as the mayor’s seat will become four-year terms starting with the 2025 election.
