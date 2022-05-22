RALEIGH – A record number of children, 19,900 total, across the state will be receiving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.
NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to buy bike helmets that are distributed at local safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies.
A record 256 organizations will receive helmets this year, including Ballantyne Elementary School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department, Mecklenburg County Public Health, Pineville Parks and Recreation, Safe Kids Union County, Socrates Academy and Wingate Police Department. Helmets will be shipped by the end of May.
While less than half of all children typically wear a helmet while biking, they can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90%, according to the NCDOT.
