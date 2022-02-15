MINT HILL – Wendell Long says expanding his business, Mint Hill Self Storage & Parking, will help meet growing demand and alleviate instances of people leaving large recreational vehicles in their yards.
Long hopes to rezone 10 acres of residential property at 14211 Cabarrus Road to industrial space so he can add six climate-controlled storage buildings and vehicle parking.
He pitched the idea to commissioners during a Feb. 10 developers workshop. Such workshops are informal discussions that allow developers to get feedback from commissioners on ideas before applying for rezoning.
Long told commissioners he has a waiting list of people wanting to store their property at his business. He tried to convince commissioners that expansion would help prevent boats, haulers and recreational vehicles from eating up yards.
“It keeps the community clean and looking nice, because this is what happens when you don't have anywhere to put anything,” Long said, showing photos of large vehicles in yards.
Long said trees will have to be taken out, but he intends of adding sidewalk along the site as well as replanting trees. He sought opinions from commissioners about removing the trees, but Mayor Brad Simmons said commissioners would need to see a site plan before weighing in.
There are other variables involved with the expansion.
Long said he has an agreement with adjacent owners to sell him property, but they yet to enter into a contract due to a few unknowns on their end. That property will open up more stormwater options for the expansion.
Leaders deny rezoning project
Commissioners followed the recommendation of the planning board to deny a rezoning petition by Luther and Shelby Jones to rezone their residential property at 5011 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road to general business.
The planning board said commercial uses had the potential of disrupting the area's residential nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.