Seven schools in Mecklenburg and Union counties had entries in the 2023 Matthews Alive Parade.
Some added heart-pounding sound via their marching bands. Others injected some patriotism with the participation of their JROTCs.
Butler, East Mecklenburg, Independence, Providence and Sun Valley were public high schools represented in the parade. Matthews Christian Academy and Socrates Academy, a public charter school, also participated.
Butler High School
Butler High School had the most representation at the parade with separate entries showcasing the Army JROTC, marching band and cheerleaders. The parade capped off the first week of schools for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
James Hillabrandt, senior instructor for Butler High School Army JROTC, marched with student cadets as they kicked off the parade.
The Butler High School marching band is a mainstay at Matthews Alive. Aside from Butler Bulldogs home football games, which kicked of Aug. 25, you can see them perform at the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade on Nov. 22 and Mint Hill Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.
The colorguard added a touch of visual artistry to the marching band's parade presence.
Later in the parade, the Butler High School cheerleaders caught a ride on the Chick-fil-A float with the restaurant chain’s famous cow.
Providence High School
Providence High School showcased the Navy JROTC and the Pride of the Providence Marching Panthers during the parade.
Davin O'Hora, who instructs the Navy JROTC, marched alongside student cadets. The team also participates in the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Charlotte. CMS recognized the team with the Gold Superintendent's Cup last spring.
The Pride of the Providence Marching Panthers, directed by instructor Nicholas Blackwood, also performed.
Other schools
• The Marching Eagles at East Mecklenburg High School performed during the 2023 Matthews Alive Parade. With the parade out of the way, they’ll shift into competition mode in October with events at Hickory Ridge, North Lincoln, North Gaston and Mooresville high schools.
• The Patriots Marching Band at Independence High School performed. Adam Collins serves as band director for the school.
• Students from Matthews Christian Academy, including members of the Colts athletics program, handed out candy.
• The Sun Valley High School Spartan Sound marched through the parade. Joshua Potter took over as band director this summer.
• Socrates Academy marched in the parade. The public charter school will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 22 for its high school.
