WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel invites the community for a chance to get into the holiday spirit and support emergency services, such as the sheriff's office and Wesley Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.
The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Dogwood Park, 121 Lester Davis Road. It will feature live music, food trucks, Polar Express train rides, a bonfire, s’mores, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa. Kids can tell Santa their wish list and have their photo taken with him.
Parking for the general public will be at Southbrook Church on N.C. 84, across the road from Dogwood Park. Parking at Dogwood Park is reserved for attendees with mobility problems.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic assistance.
Visit www.ci.wesley-chapel.nc.us or call 704-839-0182 for more information.
