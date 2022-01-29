CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte has selected Amy Hudson to take over as executive director following the retirement of Marty Clary.
Hudson specializes in nonprofit leadership, business management and developing community partnerships.
She spent the past six years as the executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. There, she supervised all aspects of the organizations, implementing creative youth experiences, sports leagues, summer day camps, character development and health and fitness programs.
“Amy made a tremendous impact leading the Club in High Point, changing the lives of hundreds of kids through her work,” said Major Todd Mason, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “We couldn’t be more excited about the difference we know she will make here in our community.”
Prior to her work at the Boys & Girls Club, Hudson served as program director for the Macedonia Family Resource Center in High Point and as an adjunct professor at Guilford Technical Community College.
Clary retired after leading or supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs in Mecklenburg and Union counties (and previously Gaston County), for nearly 40 years.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte runs seven clubs in Mecklenburg and Union counties.
Want to join?
Seven clubs serve nearly 800 members in Mecklenburg and Union counties. For a membership fee of $5, school-aged children can join the Boys & Girls Clubs, where they will find a positive and fun place to spend out-of-school time.
On the web: BGCCharlotte.org.
