CHARLOTTE – Wednesday, Sept. 21, will be recognized throughout the world as International Day of Peace (or World Peace Day). District 7680 in North Carolina is holding two events that day to celebrate Rotary’s role in peacebuilding.
The first event will be online from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and include Peace Fellows, Rotaractors and other peacebuilders from around the world. They will highlight the impact of their work in communities they have chosen to serve. A recorded musical interlude with a soprano from Ukraine accompanied by musicians from Russia will provide a reminder that we all belong to a global family and that peace is possible. A minute’s silence at noon will allow everyone to reflect on Rotary’s commitment to peace between nations and within each nation.
The second event will be an in-person gathering in downtown Charlotte from 4.30 to 7 p.m. Rotarians can find fellowship, light refreshments and an opportunity for them to engage in roundtable discussions about community issues of local importance and recognize their linkage to relevant Pillars of Peace.
