MATTHEWS – The Rotary Club of Matthews will thank veterans for their service at its 31st annual Veterans Day Drive Thru Celebration.
Club members will usher veterans through the parking lot to receive a boxed lunch and gift.
The rain-or-shine event takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at Levine Senior Center, 1050 DeVore Lane. Veterans won't have to get out of their cars.
RSVP for lunch no later than Nov. 1 by calling the Levine Senior Center at 704-846-4654. If you get voicemail, leave your name and tell them you will be attending.
