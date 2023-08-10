Rotary Club of Matthews salutes women leaders

MATTHEWS – The Rotary Club of Matthews recognized members included in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 100 Most Powerful Women of 2023 list Aug. 9 at Seaboard Brewery | Taproom | Wine Bar.
The club has about 40 members. Five of them made the list:
• Sarah Baumgardner, executive director of Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts.
• Jennifer Bell, immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Matthews.
• Sandra Conway, executive director of the Matthews HELP Center.
• Natisha Rivera-Patrick, CEO and president of the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity.
• Jessica Tullar, executive director of the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.
Rotary Club of Matthews members put "service above self" by contributing to local and global causes.
In recent months, the club has performed service projects to help nonprofits, organized creative fundraisers like Coats and Cocktails, cleaned up parts of town and recognized officers with the Matthews Police Department that go above and beyond the call of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.