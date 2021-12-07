MATTHEWS – The Rotary Club of Matthews has launched the Rotary Club Cash Calendar Raffle Fundraiser to help 15 area charities.
The club is selling 2,000 calendars at $100 with $100,000 of the proceeds going to charities and the other $100,00 going to cash prizes for people who bought the calendar.
Beginning Jan. 3, the Rotary Club of Matthews will start pulling ticket numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the entire year. If the Rotary sells 1,000 calendars, the cash prize will be $250 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If it sells 2,000, then someone can win, $500 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Benefactors to receive donations are as follows: Bright Blessings, Common Heart, COS KIDS, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of Union County, Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department, Inner Wheel (Auxiliary Rotary Club), Levine Senior Center, Matthews Athletic and Recreation Association, Matthews Free Medical Clinic, Matthews Help Center, Matthews Playhouse, Matthews Women's Club Service League, Mount Moriah Child Development Center and Rotary International.
People can buy a calendar by going to www.matthewsrotary.org and click on the Cash Calendar link.
Calendars are also available at the Matthews Chamber of Commerce, Weaver Budd Law Group, Bright Blessings, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, Matthews Free Medical Clinic, Matthews Help Center,, COS KIDS and Levine Senior Center.
Winners will be notified through email, phone calls or text. Winners' names will be posted on the Rotary Club of Matthews Facebook and website.
