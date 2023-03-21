The Rotary Club of Matthews gave $10,000 to 10 charities March 20 at Atrium Health Union West.
President Jennifer Bell and Immediate Past President Barry Steiger presented checks for $1,000 each to executive officers of the following nonprofits during a special presentation: Common Heart, Levine Senior Center, The Matthews Women’s Service League, C.O.S. Kids, Mt. Moriah Child Development Center, Matthews Playhouse, Greater Habitat for Humanity, Bright Blessings and Matthews Help Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.