Editor's note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell gave these remarks after taking the oath of office for her third term on the board.
First and foremost let me say thank you to the people of District 6 who have placed your trust in me for the third time. It is my honor and my privilege to serve you, and this entire county of people with hopes and dreams, with struggles and needs, with doubts and desires. I strive to serve you with vision and with hope. I am here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. It is my belief that we are all in this together, that we are all connected.
The people of Mecklenburg County have spoken. We have heard our opponents and others lament that this is not a balanced board because there is not a registered Republican member. This grievance comes from the same party that continually boxes out our democratic representatives at the state level. The same party that does not invest in our people through expanding Medicaid, or properly funding education or infrastructure or our justice system. The same party that insists that guns have more rights than women.
The people of Mecklenburg County have demonstrated that they prefer a board that is proactive. They voted for a board that has vision and sees a path to a better future for all. They have chosen us to carry that mantle and we must not disappoint. Colleagues …I truly believe that we have raised the bar! Look at all we have done together - but let us guard against status quo thinking. Let’s push on to see what more we can do for the people of Mecklenburg County with the resources we are charged with.
Thank you to the Mecklenburg County staff, from the executive team, to public health, to all the social workers, park & rec staff and solid waste workers. There are a multitude of deeply knowledgeable professionals working behind the scenes that the public never hears about, like Dr. Jacquelyn McKnight and Charles Bradley in DSS working to make the lives of at-risk children in our county better.
Like 42-year county veteran Rusty Rozzelle who is an absolute expert in all things around water quality, and Elyse Hamilton Childers in CSS whose expertise in Domestic Violence inspires me.
As chair of the Economic Development Committee, I want to give a special shout out to the staff in the ED Department who are ever-expanding access to small businesses. May our brother Peter Zeiler rest in peace.
And to the thousands of other county employees who put your hearts and souls into this work of serving the public, I applaud you and I say thank you for your commitment, thank you for how you show up and make our community a better place. Your jobs are often not easy, often not appreciated, but always incredibly essential.
To my husband Gavin who is my biggest supporter, my rock and the one who I lean on the most, and our adult children Katie, Maria, and Gavin – your love and support sustains me! I am incredibly lucky and grateful, I love you all deeply.
Thanks to my big brother Jim Rodriguez who doles out moral support from afar and even flies in to help whenever he can.
Thanks to my brother Michael Rodriguez and sister-in-law Jennifer for helping to shoulder our family commitments. And thanks to my mother Florence Rodriguez - for always looking for ways to support us all.
Dan McCorkle, my strategist, thank you for remaining the North Star of my campaigns, keeping us on track, and always reminding me to just be me. Your unique brand of brilliance never disappoints!
Charlene Gadarowski, my treasurer from day 1, was sent from heaven. I cannot adequately express my appreciation for you Charlene.
To the Honorable Mayors of Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville: John Higdon, Brad Simmons and Jack Edwards, I thank each of you for your support and for being great partners as we work together for our shared constituents.
Also, I want to say thank you to MCDP Chair Jane Whitley, to EqualityNC, The AFL-CIO, CMAE and all the groups that have endorsed and supported me.
To my growing number of volunteers and campaign donors - thank you from the bottom of my heart. To the District 6 precinct chairs, the hardworking people who believe in representative government and demand leaders who show up and listen. Kim Ume, Connie Green Johnson, Barbara Proffitt, Virginia Keogh, Debbie Baynard, and far too many more to name. You all are doing important work that really matters. To those of you who
have supported me with your time and energy - you know who you are David Taylor, Sheila Houpe, Paul & Kelly Dickson, Richard Matulis and Nicole Aguero. I appreciate each and every one of you.
To Susan Harden, Jennifer & Jorge De La Jara, Natalia & Carlos Silva, Amy & Fred Devore, Justin Perry, Kevin Kendrick, and Gabe Esparza – thank you all for standing up for me and my leadership. Your support has been unwavering and I appreciate you more than you know.
I want to give a big shout-out to Summer and J.R. Nunn. We pooled our efforts and the results were undeniable. I look forward to partnering with you, Summer, on behalf of all of our children.
To the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County - You are my democratic family and I am proud to stand alongside all of you as we fight for our rights and for equality for women. This work is extremely important and raising up our young women and finding future leaders is job one.
Many of you know that I grew up in New Mexico and I have a love for turquoise. According to Native Americans, the person who wears turquoise is protected from harm, especially when fighting battles. Ancient people believed in its profound power to protect, as well as its tranquil energy. It is associated with enduring love, wisdom, and hope. This symbolizes the leadership I strive to bring.
Thank you.
