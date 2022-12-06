Editor's note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell gave these remarks after taking the oath of office for her third term on the board.

First and foremost let me say thank you to the people of District 6  who have placed your trust in me for the third time. It is my  honor and my privilege to serve you, and this entire county of  people with hopes and dreams, with struggles and needs, with  doubts and desires. I strive to serve you with vision and with hope. I am here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. It is my belief that we are all in this together, that we are all  connected.  

The people of Mecklenburg County have spoken. We have heard  our opponents and others lament that this is not a balanced  board because there is not a registered Republican member. This grievance comes from the same party that continually boxes out  our democratic representatives at the state level. The same party  that does not invest in our people through expanding Medicaid, or  properly funding education or infrastructure or our justice system. The same party that insists that guns have more rights than  women. 

The people of Mecklenburg County have demonstrated that they  prefer a board that is proactive. They voted for a board that has  vision and sees a path to a better future for all. They have chosen  us to carry that mantle and we must not disappoint. Colleagues …I truly believe that we have raised the bar! Look at all we have  done together - but let us guard against status quo thinking. Let’s  push on to see what more we can do for the people of  Mecklenburg County with the resources we are charged with. 

Thank you to the Mecklenburg County staff, from the executive  team, to public health, to all the social workers, park & rec staff and solid waste workers. There are a multitude of deeply  knowledgeable professionals working behind the scenes that the  public never hears about, like Dr. Jacquelyn McKnight and Charles  Bradley in DSS working to make the lives of at-risk children in our  county better.  

Like 42-year county veteran Rusty Rozzelle who is an absolute  expert in all things around water quality, and Elyse Hamilton Childers in CSS whose expertise in Domestic Violence inspires me.  

As chair of the Economic Development Committee, I want to give  a special shout out to the staff in the ED Department who are  ever-expanding access to small businesses. May our brother Peter Zeiler rest in peace.  

And to the thousands of other county employees who put your  hearts and souls into this work of serving the public, I applaud  you and I say thank you for your commitment, thank you for how  you show up and make our community a better place. Your jobs are often not easy, often not appreciated, but always incredibly  essential. 

To my husband Gavin who is my biggest supporter, my rock and  the one who I lean on the most, and our adult children Katie,  Maria, and Gavin – your love and support sustains me! I am  incredibly lucky and grateful, I love you all deeply. 

Thanks to my big brother Jim Rodriguez who doles out moral  support from afar and even flies in to help whenever he can. 

Thanks to my brother Michael Rodriguez and sister-in-law  Jennifer for helping to shoulder our family commitments. And  thanks to my mother Florence Rodriguez - for always looking for  ways to support us all.  

Dan McCorkle, my strategist, thank you for remaining the North  Star of my campaigns, keeping us on track, and always reminding  me to just be me. Your unique brand of brilliance never  disappoints! 

Charlene Gadarowski, my treasurer from day 1, was sent from  heaven. I cannot adequately express my appreciation for you  Charlene.  

To the Honorable Mayors of Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville:  John Higdon, Brad Simmons and Jack Edwards, I thank each of  you for your support and for being great partners as we work  together for our shared constituents. 

Also, I want to say thank you to MCDP Chair Jane Whitley, to  EqualityNC, The AFL-CIO, CMAE and all the groups that have endorsed and supported me.  

To my growing number of volunteers and campaign donors -  thank you from the bottom of my heart. To the District 6 precinct  chairs, the hardworking people who believe in representative  government and demand leaders who show up and listen. Kim  Ume, Connie Green Johnson, Barbara Proffitt, Virginia Keogh,  Debbie Baynard, and far too many more to name. You all are  doing important work that really matters. To those of you who 

have supported me with your time and energy - you know who  you are David Taylor, Sheila Houpe, Paul & Kelly Dickson, Richard Matulis and Nicole Aguero. I appreciate each and every one of  you.  

To Susan Harden, Jennifer & Jorge De La Jara, Natalia & Carlos  Silva, Amy & Fred Devore, Justin Perry, Kevin Kendrick, and Gabe  Esparza – thank you all for standing up for me and my leadership.  Your support has been unwavering and I appreciate you more  than you know. 

I want to give a big shout-out to Summer and J.R. Nunn. We  pooled our efforts and the results were undeniable. I look forward  to partnering with you, Summer, on behalf of all of our children.  

To the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County - You are my  democratic family and I am proud to stand alongside all of you as  we fight for our rights and for equality for women. This work is  extremely important and raising up our young women and finding future leaders is job one.  

Many of you know that I grew up in New Mexico and I have a love  for turquoise. According to Native Americans, the person who  wears turquoise is protected from harm, especially when fighting  battles. Ancient people believed in its profound power to protect,  as well as its tranquil energy. It is associated with enduring love, wisdom, and hope. This symbolizes the leadership I strive to  bring.  

Thank you.

