CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell has announced she will run in November 2022 for her third term as District 6 commissioner.
Rodriguez-McDowell defeated a 22-year incumbent in 2018. She has since served the South Mecklenburg District, which includes Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, Ballantyne and lower Steele Creek.
Rodriguez-McDowell was named chair of the county’s economic development committee in January 2021 and also serves on the environmental stewardship and the intergovernmental committees where she has focused on supporting small businesses, investments in environmental sustainability, and cooperation among government bodies.
Rodriguez-McDowell was recently appointed to the arts and culture commission for the National Association of Counties. She is also board liaison to the Domestic Violence Advisory Board and the Child Fatality and Abuse Prevention Team.
