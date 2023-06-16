CHARLOTTE – Marisol Gomez Aguilar had the opportunity to thank her immigrant parents from the graduation stage June 13 at Bojangles Coliseum.
Aguilar graduated from Rocky River High School in three years with a 4.1 grade point average, earning her the distinction of salutatorian and the honor of addressing classmates. She gave her speech in English and Spanish in honor of her family and other Hispanice families attending.
“Throughout my years in education, my ultimate inspiration and motivation comes from my mother and father,” Aguilar said. “I thank them every day for their hard work and dedication. They have provided me with a better lifestyle and opportunities here in the United States.
“At just 18 years old, my parents left their parents behind to live the American dream. Today, I am graduating as a salutatorian, showing them that their voyage has paid off. Thanks to them, I am experiencing all that they were not able to.”
Aguilar will be attending Central Piedmont Community College in the fall. She encouraged classmates not to let mistakes define them, but to embrace them while staying true to themselves. She also told them to face uncertainty with courage, optimism and appreciation.
Daijah Bias, who served as Student Government Government president and valedictorian, started to cry three sentences into her graduation speech, prompting the Rocky River community to rally behind her with applause.
“During these last four years, we have been challenged, tested but we have persevered through adversity,” Bias said. “But through it all, we have learned not only to find the strength within ourselves but also how to lean on others when we need support.”
COVID-19 prompted schools to transition to remote learning during their freshman year. While the pandemic altered their first two years of high school, Bias said it taught the Class of 2023 about perseverance and how to handle any situation thrown at them.
“Keep working towards whatever it is you desire to accomplish next,” she said. “Do not fear failure. Fear regret.”
Bias will be attending Howard University in the fall.
Principal Kwame Stith pointed to instances where the Ravens achieved great things, such as the school battalion earning a record $12.6 million in four-year scholarship offers and the creation of a tutoring program.
He encouraged them to remember the resilience in overcoming challenges and the legacy they want to create.
Special Guests
Special guests attending Rocky River’s graduation included school board members Elyse Dashew, Stephanie Sneed and Thelma Byers-Bailey, Superintendent Crystal Hill, Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz and Southeast Community Learning Superintendent Kimberly Schroeder.
