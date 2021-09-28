The Matthews Human Services Council presented Natisha Rivera-Patrick the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award for working to expand affordable housing and diversity in town.
Rivera-Patrick has served as president and CEO of Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity for four years. She expanded services at the Habitat affiliate to include critical home repairs.
“This truly is a labor of love and I can only do what I do because I work with the best team and I have the best support outside of that,” she said when accepting her award Sept. 27 outside the Reid House.
Sarah Galligan not only serves as development director for the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, but she also is a board member with the Matthews Human Services Council. She read the nomination in support of Rivera-Patrick submitted by Karla Aldridge.
“Appropriately, Natisha's motto is 'Inaction is not an option,' which she demonstrates by her exemplary record of promoting social change through service,” Galligan read.
The Matthews Human Services Council consists of nonprofits that serve the Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail and Stallings. Members meet monthly to discuss how to best serve the community.
The council has been recognizing people like Rivera-Patrick annually who demonstrate inspiration, dedication and commitment to the area and the nonprofit community as namesake Nancy Glenn, according to President Bill Helms.
Mayor John Higdon said the town has relied on Rivera-Patrick's expertise when it comes to affordable and obtainable housing. She served on a committee that studied affordable housing needs in town and formed the Matthews Affordable Housing Alliance to pool together resources to address the problem.
Rivera-Patrick also promotes diversity.
Town hall opened its doors to a Diwali celebration in 2019 and leaders went through a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge in 2020 during her time as chair of the Matthews Cultural Diversity Committee.
She has also served as the president of Rotary Club of Matthews.
Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly has annually recognized Rivera-Patrick as one of the town's Biggest Newsmakers and Most Powerful Women.
“Not only is she one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in town,” Higdon said, “but she's one of the 25 most powerful people, period.”
