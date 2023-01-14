Rezoning may add senior living community in Mint Hill

MINT HILL – Two town commissioners have expressed concern about adding to the traffic on N.C. 218 if they approve a rezoning for a 66-unit age-restricted community.
Epcon Communities has applied for rezoning at the 32.8-acre site at 8612 Fairview Road. The site plan for the Courtyards at Quail Park senior living community calls for two access points on Quail Park Drive.
Bridget Grant, a land-use consultant with Moore & Van Allen, said during the Jan. 12 public hearing that the town’s long-range plans support mixed residential uses, which are intended to provide different types of housing.
Grant’s team approached commissioners in 2022 with a proposal for 67 units and nearly 2.8 acres for commercial uses. Based on feedback from leaders, the team dropped a unit to get the project down to two units per acre and committed to donating the 2.8 acres to the Town of Mint Hill.
Mayor Brad Simmons asked if Epcon is willing to size the stormwater pond to accommodate up to 60% of the impervious coverage of the donated parcel. Grant agreed to that condition.
Commissioners Tony Long and Dale Dalton mentioned concerns neighbors had about traffic on N.C. 218.
“I think I had expressed my concern with the age-restricted and the amount of traffic that is currently flowing on Highway 218 so now we’re going to put this many more people here,” Long said, before asking about any improvements the developer may make to improve the intersection at N.C. 218 and Quail Park Drive.
“One of the benefits of being an age-restricted community is that residents tend to travel at different times than the peak times,” Grant replied. “A traditional community has people who are all leaving during peak morning and afternoon times to flow with what we call rush hour traffic. We haven’t been asked to make any improvements to the intersection. We believe that just the age-restricted nature of the community will help offset traffic impacts.”
Long responded: “I may struggle with that.”
Dalton asked Grant if Epcon Communities has reached out to neighbors.
“I’ve gotten a few phone calls and they are concerned about the additional traffic on that road,” Dalton said. “There’s already a one-in, one-out on that highway already on their road,” Dalton said. “I understand the age-restricted will be a big issue with that but it will be additional traffic coming out of that neighborhood.”
The Mint Hill Planning Board will review the proposal Jan. 16. Commissioners may decide on the project as early as Feb. 9.
