MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Planning Board is recommending town commissioners deny a rezoning request that could lead to a convenience store, financial institution or a number of other uses at 5011 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road.
Luther and Shelby Jones Jr. hope to rezone their 1.5 acre lot from residential to general business after realizing their home would need $87,000 in upgrades. They have owned the property for a little over a year.
“This one is kind of unusual,” Planning Director John Hoard told the board. “We don't see this type of rezoning much here in Mint Hill.”
Typically, town leaders review conditional rezoning requests, which include site plans, but this is a conventional rezoning, which doesn't have a specific use. So commissioners have to decide on whether a slate of uses is reasonable for the property.
“Even if the applicant promises anything,” Hoard advised, “we can't hold him to anything. We can't place conditions on it. It is a yes or no to the rezoning.”
Some of the uses allowed in general business, such as a convenience store, would require a conditional rezoning, Hoard said. Conditional rezonings require approval from commissioners.
Luther Jones Jr. said the town has approved rezonings elsewhere. He mentioned nearby homes have businesses operating out of them.
“You people are letting people get land changed and everything. And me, I can't do it,” Luther said. “I feel like I am being discriminated. I am a red-headed stepchild that came in here.”
Luther told the planning board that an attorney in Matthews told him that the couple of 64 years would have little to no chance of getting the property rezoned.
“I have had a little bit of money. I don't like to get treated like that. I'm prepared to go as far as I have to go,” Luther told the planning board. “I don't want to leave a bad taste in people's mouth about Mint Hill and giving them bad publicity and everything about what's happening down there about this, that and the other. Like I say, I don't want to do nothing but I'm prepare to take it as far as I have to take it because I'm between a rock and a hard spot.”
Planning Board Member Eric Tyson asked Jones if he had tried selling the property as it is currently zoned. Jones said he did.
The planning board ruled that the proposal was inconsistent with the Mint Hill Land-Use Plan and that a commercial use would be disruptive to the area's residential setting.
Commissioners will decide on the rezoning at their Feb. 10 meeting.
