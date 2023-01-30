MATTHEWS – Debbie Foster is concerned about the tree canopy in Matthews.
Foster, who chairs the Matthews Appearance and Tree Advisory Committee, assumed that at least 50% of Matthews had tree canopy coverage. But a deeper look at the canopy recently by a master’s level GIS student at N.C. State University found that the number was actually 46.2%.
“That number is not even truly reflective because we know that there have been (development) projects that have already been approved,” Foster said. “They have not been built yet but they will be taking out more of our tree canopy. That is a concern. The question is how low do we go because we're getting to a critical mass here.”
This prompted the committee to engage in some brainstorming. Foster shared the following nine suggestions with town commissioners Jan. 23 in hopes that one of more gain support.
• Update the GIS program for more accurate canopy numbers. Foster suggested the public works department update the tree canopy percentage with the anticipated impact of development projects that have been approved but not yet built out.
• Continue to host tree giveaways. Foster said the town’s former landscape manager told them that public areas were planted out and it may be beneficial to focus on individual residences. They could also target low-income neighborhoods.
• Do not allow invasives to be counted as tree save. Foster thinks an invasive woody shrub has been counted toward tree save in some development projects. She also cited Bradford pear trees as another example of plants that should be avoided.
• Consider increasing the tree save percentage. Foster acknowledged that doing this may prompt developers to lobby in Raleigh, but she said the town could appeal to residents to support it.
• Encourage leaving large trees like oaks and sycamores. The two oaks in front of Matthews Elementary School and the giant Magnolia in front of the Reid House are examples of large trees that should be protected. Foster said more than 700 species of moths and butterflies use oaks as their hosts.
• Think through pay-in-lieu options. Foster described pay-in-lieu fees as a catch-22. The committee uses revenue from the fee to give away trees but that fee is paid by developers in order to cut down trees. Foster said the town is losing large oak trees that are hard to build around.
• Identify significant trees on sites for future development before project design is completed. Asking a developer to save a tree following the design of a development project is going to cost that firm money, but being proactive and identifying that tree beforehand increases the odds of that tree being saved, Foster said.
• Long-term planning. Foster said decisions made today aren’t going to make an impact for several years. This may be a good time to hit the brakes and think about policy decisions involving trees.
• The impact of trees on citizens should be weighted as strongly as development. Foster described these impacts as health, the environment and the economy. She also urged Matthews leaders to live up to the town’s Tree City USA, Bee City USA and Certified Community Wildlife Habitat labels.
Foster pointed to several benefits of trees, including removing carbon dioxide, particulate matter and ozone; providing food and habitat for animals and pollinators; and enhancing our mental health. Financially, she said an increase in impervious surfaces, such as roads, roofs and parking lots, leads to more runoff, flooding and water treatment costs.
“Studies have shown that property that has trees around it have higher sales prices and property taxes as well, so that means income for the town,” Foster said.
Mayor John Higdon said he met that day with a potential rezoning applicant who was interested in preserving a 150-year-old oak tree on the site he wanted to develop. The tree was not in a convenient place for the site, but the potential applicant thought it was a beautiful tree.
“That gave me a lot of hope,” Higdon said.
He also told Foster about some opportunities to plant trees along Four Mile Creek Greenway where trees have fallen into the creek due to the development of adjacent neighborhoods.
